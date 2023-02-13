Big turnout expected for 5k run at Duckett’s Grove

By Suzanne Pender

THE grandeur of Duckett’s Grove is sure to inspire a heroic effort as The Great Duckett Run sets off at 11am on Sunday 26 February.

The chip-timed 5k is a first for the historic Duckett’s Grove, with participants guaranteed a stunning vista as they take on the route through its grounds.

The Great Duckett Run is being held in association with Grange GFC and Grange Village Committee, who have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure a great turnout on Sunday 26 February.

“It all started through a community health programme, and as part of that we started an activity group and organised a couch to 5k over ten weeks,” said Karen Somers, a personal trainer and part of the organising committee for The Great Duckett Run.

“After the ten weeks, we took part in the Jingle Bell Jog and then we decided that maybe we could have our own 5k,” adds Karen.

In conjunction with Carlow County Council, the beautiful venue of Duckett’s Grove was chosen and The Great Duckett Run was born.

“We’re delighted to be able to welcome people to Duckett’s Grove, which is a unique venture for the run,” said Karen. “Already we have people from all over the area registering to take part, so it’s great for Duckett’s Grove, too,” she adds.

Early-bird registration costing €20 opened two weeks ago and since then it has been filling up fast. Each participant in The Great Duckett Run will receive a beautiful specially commissioned medal, while refreshments will be served for everyone.

Prizes up for grabs include €75 for first place, €50 for the runner-up and €25 for third (all men and women).

The response from the local community to the 5k has been incredible, with many local businesses helping with sponsorship and lots of offers for stewarding and providing refreshments.

“We’ve had great support and lots of volunteers to help on the day,” said Karen.

To register for the Great Duckett Run, go to

https://justrunevents.com/registrations.php