Carlow Whiskey Society host tasting next week

The Carlow Whiskey Society will hold its first tasting later this month with new members welcome.

Membership is open to everybody, costing €50 per year with a number of advantages from discount event tickets, priority booking, access to nice bonuses including access to cask program and bottling and distillery trips.

The next tasting will be on Friday 24 February in The Irishman’s Bar Carlow at 8pm. The theme for this tasting will be an introduction to Irish whiskey. There will be tastings of various examples of this whiskey type. Tickets are €30 for members and €40 for non-members.