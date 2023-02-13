Death notices and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Susan (Biddy) Hughes, Bohermore, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Passed away in the excellent care of St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Mourned by Paddy and Margaret (Maureen, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Tuesday afternoon from 3pm to 7.30pm with Funeral Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12noon in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, followed by private Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

The death has occurred of Catherine Moran (née Coady) Bauck, St. Mullins, Carlow. Catherine died peacefully in her 92nd year at Waterford University Hospital on 11 February 2023. Predeceased by her husband Chris. Deeply regretted by her sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Reposing in Walsh’s Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to Glynn Church on Thursday for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery

The death has occurred of Johanna (Vena) Kenna (née Gittons), Kilcoltrim, Borris, Carlow. Johanna (Vena) died unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home in the presence of her loving daughter. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Mike, sister Bridie and brother Willie.

Deeply regretted and will be forever missed by her loving daughter A.B., her nieces Breda (her Godchild) Annie and Sarah, nephew Michael, sisters in law Mairee, Ann and Agnes, brother in law Paddy, cousins and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home in Borris on Monday, 13 February, 2023, from 16.00 to 20:00. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, 14 February 2023, at 11:00 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Borris, followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. The family would like to thank the ambulance services, Father Rory and Dr Michael Byrne for all of their care and support with Vena.

The death has occurred of Sheila Rice (née Kelly), Bourlum Wood, Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow on February 11th 2023.

Beloved wife of the late Bernard and much loved mother of Fergus, Vincent, Una and Enda. Sadly missed by her heartbroken sons, daughter, brothers John-Francis, Tommy, Vincent and P.J, sisters Mary-Jo, Loretto, Anna and Louise, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Maja, grandchildren Liam, Timo and Joscha, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

It is expected that funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Wednesday evening. House private, please.