Fiachra Gallagher

The author and broadcaster Deirdre Purcell has died aged 77.

The former journalist wrote over 20 popular books, including Falling For a Dancer.

She also worked for RTÉ and was the first female anchor of the Nine O’Clock news. She presented the ‘What it says in the papers’ segment on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

Ms Purcell was born in Dublin in 1945 and attended school in Co Mayo.

Prior to working in television, Ms Purcell was heavily involved in Irish theatre.