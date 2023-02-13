Power tools stolen after Carlow town break-in

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a break-in of a car which resulted in the theft of a number of power tools last Friday night. The van, a white Renault Trafic, was parked in Graigue na hAbhainn around 11.45pm when two men in dark clothing were spotted removing items from the van. The lock in the rear door had been drilled to gain access. An orange-coloured Stihl consaw, a De Walt multi tool, a De Walt cordless radio and a De Walt angle grinder were taken from the van. The men fled in a dark coloured car. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 9136620.