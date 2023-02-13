Wellness Week at Rathoe NS raised €250 for resource centre

By Suzanne Pender

HELPING others, being positive about yourself and calling out bullying were all part of a very successful week for pupils from Rathoe NS recently.

The school hosted its Wellness/Anti-Bullying Week, taking in a range of different activities organised each day to highlight both initiatives. To kick-start the week, the children were shown a PowerPoint presentation highlighting what bullying is, the difference between being rude, mean or bullying and the effects bullying can have on people.

On Thursday, the school held a ‘Be Yourself Day’, where the children got to cast their uniform aside for the day and wear in their own clothes. They each donated €2, which was kindly donated to Forward Steps Resource Centre, Tullow.

Rathoe NS was delighted to support this fantastic resource in the area and to contribute to the wonderful work undertaken by Tullow Resource Centre. Also on Thursday, the school held a multi- activity fun day. The children got to try out Lego/games, sports, dancing and art at a variety of stations set up within the school setting.

On Friday, the school presented a cheque for €250 to Forward Steps Resource Centre, while it was also delighted to welcome Garda Esme Murphy, who came to talk to the children … with plenty of questions for Esme to get through!

The staff weren’t left behind either, as they enjoyed a communal breakfast on Friday morning.

Rathoe NS also formed its first-ever student council in conjunction with Wellness Week. The pupils are very excited to have had their voices heard as well as organising various events for the school community. Overall, the week was deemed a huge success, a ringing endorsement from both children and staff to all of the events that took place.