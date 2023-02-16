Funchion slams waiting times at family courts

By Suzanne Pender

DEPUTY Kathleen Funchion has slammed the waiting times at district and circuit court levels being faced by victims of crime in Carlow, particularly those experiencing domestic and gender-based violence, and those with cases before the family courts.

The figures, released by the Courts Service to Sinn Féin justice spokesperson deputy Martin Kenny, show that the current waiting time for hearings in family court can stand anywhere between three to 24 months, depending on the area.

“These waiting times are evidence of a further failure by Fine Gael when it comes to ensuring access to justice,” said deputy Funchion.

“With the support of those around them and some outside agencies such as Amber and Carlow Women’s Aid, some survivors will turn to the courts for help in freeing them from their abuse by applying for domestic violence orders (protection orders, safety orders, barring orders), applying through the family courts for divorce orders, and through criminal convictions under the law through the district, circuit and criminal courts.

“However, the postcode lottery faced by victims in terms of court waiting times is adding to their trauma,” said deputy Funchion.

“Interim barring orders only offer protection for a maximum time of eight days, and while judges do have the discretion to hold a hearing for a full, three-year order on the day the application is made, it is just not feasible for them to do so with such a shortage in the system in the first place.

“This means survivors potentially have to reapply for interim orders until their full hearing is scheduled – which could be up to 12 weeks later in Carlow,” added deputy Funchion.

“The idea that someone in Carlow who requires a domestic violence order might be facing a wait of approximately 12 weeks just because they live in Carlow is just unconscionable in my mind.”

Deputy Function points out that Women’s Aid has repeatedly described the family courts as a process that “is prolonged, costly and disempowering”, and that the “family law system fails women and children who are separating from a domestic abuser”.

“This is a damning indictment of a system requiring systematic reform to adequately support victims and survivors,” said deputy Funchion.

“The waiting times faced by those in Carlow is proof that we are a very long way from realising many of the goals in the justice minister’s zero tolerance strategy. Ultimately, those being failed are mainly women and children fleeing domestic and gender-based violence, who are finding themselves on a court waiting list for three months here.

“It is time for us to do better for survivors in Carlow,” the deputy concluded.