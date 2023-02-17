Beavers’ handiwork on show in Borris

THE Beavers of the 3rd Carlow Borris Scouts showed many hands make light work with a wonderful art creation for the local town hall.

Following on from the hall committee’s art competition last October, the Beavers were tasked with creating some more local art to complete their Community Badge. The hall was recently presented with the fab new artwork. It includes two pieces – a large canvas with everyone’s hand prints called ‘Many hands make light work’, and a second piece, where they painted 3D papier-mâché letters spelling out ‘community’.