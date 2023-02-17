Circuit court date for Carlow sexual assault case

A CARLOW man has been sent forward to the circuit court charged with five counts of sexual assault. The 20-year-old defendant appeared before a sitting of Carlow District Court last week. Judge John King was told that the DPP instructed that the matter be dealt with in the circuit court. Reporting restrictions were imposed in the case, preventing the identification of the defendant.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between 2015 and 2020 at several addresses in Carlow. The defendant was remanded on bail and Judge King adjourned the case until 15 March for a book of evidence to be served.