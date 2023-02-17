Contemporary bungalow located near Carlow town

This contemporary detached bungalow residence at the Strand, Ballickmoyler, Carlow commands a spacious 2-acre site located just 7km west of Carlow town, off the Castlecomer Road (R430).

Constructed in 2015 the extensive floor area presents 237sq.m. of quality, generously proportioned accommodation, with an additional 100sq.m. contained within an integrated garage arrangement to its rear.

The dwelling is cleverly configured around a bright airy courtyard with multiple access points, and privately sheltered from the main road, while the surrounding site has been cleverly landscaped to blend beautifully with the surrounding lands. Space heating is via a gas fired central heating arrangement, further complemented with a solar water heating system. BER: C1. Guide price: €450,000. More information here.

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/the-strand-ballickmoyler-laois/4664072