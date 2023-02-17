Land lease auction boasts strong prices in Leinster

Friday, February 17, 2023

Joseph Coogan Auctioneer held land leasing auctions on 3 February at his premises in Ballycomey House Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.

Around 155 acres lands in Raheennahown, Stradbally, Co Laois, was leased for five years for €420 per acre total sum €65,486.40.

Around 3.929 acre field situated at Ardaloo, Jenkinstown, Co Kilkenny was rented for €620 per acre, until November 2023.

Land situated at Jenkinstown (around 12.487 acres) adjacent to Conahy GAA grounds was rented for €480 per acre, until November 2023.

The auctioneer said there is a very good demand for land leasing at present, with vendors getting prices away above their expectation, with a number of active bidders for every lot.

