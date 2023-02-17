New bus routes to come on stream for Carlow commuters

THREE new bus routes for Carlow commuters are set to come on stream this year.

The National Transport Authority announced that the Kilkenny to Athy service will stop at Castlecomer and Carlow, while a Carlow to New Ross route will also be available. Finally, a bus service will run between Carlow and Mountrath in Co Laois.

Welcoming the announcement, Green Party minister Malcolm Noonan said the strategy will strengthen existing services and connect more towns and townlands across the state.

“We’ve seen locally, and the figures back this up, that the response from customers to new services that have come on stream has been really strong, because people desperately want alternatives to using the car for every journey.

“The new routes will make an enormous difference to people and I’m particularly happy to see enhanced connectivity between Kilkenny, Castlecomer, Carlow and Athy. This is an important route, particularly with the connection to the South East Technological University and local employment services.

“We know the demand for these services is there, because the increase in services, the increase in frequency and the 25% reduction in public transport fares mean we had significantly more people using Local Link services last year than we did in 2019, pre-Covid. We need to continue to make public transport a reliable, convenient and affordable option for as many people as possible.”