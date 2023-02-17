NTA appeal for bus drivers as 67 new services proposed

Michael Bolton

The National Transport Authority says that new bus routes will “open up the country” for people living in rural areas.

67 new or enhanced bus services have been proposed as part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan, with the NTA appealing for drivers.

Speaking at the launch in Tullamore this morning, the NTA CEO urged anyone interested in being a bus driver to get in touch.

Anne Graham added that regular trips in rural areas of the country will become more commonplace this year.

“What we are trying to do at the moment is set a minimal standard of service, right across the country, to connect local communities to their village’s and local towns, of at least three return services a day, seven days a week.

“That opens up lots of opportunities, not to just that kind of travel, but to connect the more regional services, bus and rail services.

“It just opens up the country for people to use services at quite a low cost.”

Ms Graham said the funding has been key to connecting local towns and villages as part of their long-term project.

However, the biggest challenge the NTA current;y face is recruiting drivers.

As part of the new routes that were announced, the NTA CEO is appealing for anyone who is interested in becoming a bus driver to apply for a position.

“It’s part of the five-year connecting Ireland programme. We did start last year, and in or around 10 per cent of services that currently operate by local link are new and enhanced services.

“The work is there, and we would like to appeal to anyone who is considering being part of a public service like this, offering a service to their local community, to consider being a bus driver.

“If you see 67 new and enhanced services, there’s at least two or three involved in those services, depending on what the service is.”