Stunning five-bed on sale in Tullow

DNG McCormack Properties present 81 Park Gate, Tullow, Co Carlow, a stunning five bedroom detached home in the much sought after development on the edge of Tullow town. Number 81 extends to a spacious c. 2270ft² and is decorated to a high standard with a modern, airy, spacious feel making this property turn key ready.

High-quality flooring creates a delightful through-flow in the utility, kitchen/dining, and hallway areas. Large sitting room, kitchen/diner with second living room and a 5th bedroom with Jack and Jill shower room are all features on the ground floor of this home. Four well-appointed bedrooms, one of which is an en suite, and the fully tiled family bathroom are located upstairs. The landing area makes a terrific location for a dedicated home office, which is perfect in these days of remote working. The property’s exterior features a cobble lock driveway that provides enough of off-street parking and 360-degree access to the spacious rear garden, which is its own tranquil haven thanks to its immaculate lawn. BER: B2. AMV: €329,000. More information here.