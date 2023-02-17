Stunning five-bed on sale in Tullow

Friday, February 17, 2023

DNG McCormack Properties present 81 Park Gate, Tullow, Co Carlow, a stunning five bedroom detached home in the much sought after development on the edge of Tullow town. Number 81 extends to a spacious c. 2270ft² and is decorated to a high standard with a modern, airy, spacious feel making this property turn key ready.

High-quality flooring creates a delightful through-flow in the utility, kitchen/dining, and hallway areas. Large sitting room, kitchen/diner with second living room and a 5th bedroom with Jack and Jill shower room are all features on the ground floor of this home. Four well-appointed bedrooms, one of which is an en suite, and the fully tiled family bathroom are located upstairs. The landing area makes a terrific location for a dedicated home office, which is perfect in these days of remote working. The property’s exterior features a cobble lock driveway that provides enough of off-street parking and 360-degree access to the spacious rear garden, which is its own tranquil haven thanks to its immaculate lawn. BER: B2. AMV: €329,000. More information here.

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

New bus routes to come on stream for Carlow commuters

Friday, 17/02/23 - 9:26pm

Contemporary bungalow located near Carlow town

Friday, 17/02/23 - 9:18pm

Land lease auction boasts strong prices in Leinster

Friday, 17/02/23 - 4:33pm

Similar Articles

Contemporary bungalow located near Carlow town

Friday, 17/02/23 - 9:18pm

Land lease auction boasts strong prices in Leinster

Friday, 17/02/23 - 4:33pm

Unique five-bed home on offer in Carlow town

Thursday, 16/02/23 - 3:46pm