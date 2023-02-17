TD highlights lack of services for Carlow kids with Down Syndrome

THE lack of occupational and speech and language therapies for Carlow children with Down Syndrome was raised in the Dáil recently.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said there was a “significant issue” in recruitment in the sector during a discussion of new disability funding. The Carlow TD referred to meeting families of Down Syndrome Carlow, who launched the ‘You Forgot About Me’ campaign, which calls for improved speech and language therapy and occupational services for children who, in many cases, are waiting years for vital supports.

“I met with Down Syndrome Carlow last week. The group is waiting on occupational therapy and speech therapy services. I welcome the funding, but how can we work faster to ensure that children in need, who have a disability, will get the services they deserve?”

Minister of state for health Anne Rabbitte said she accepted there was “unmet need” in the number of therapists required.

However, she cited her record in securing “serious funding” for resource therapies. She said a ‘progressing disability services’ roadmap would be launched “fairly soon”.

“That will show the deputy the way forward in that regard,” she said.