The Carlow Sports Star awards are back!

AFTER a Covid enforced absence of over three years, the Nationalist Carlow Sports Star Awards are back!

On 31 March in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, the great and good of Carlow sport will gather to celebrate the best sporting achievements throughout the county during 2022.

See Tuesday’s paper for the announcement of the winners and also confirmation of the guest speaker for night. Details on how you can help pick the overall Sportperson of the Year award will be confirmed in the following weeks.

St Clare’s Hospitality-Food Kitchen will the charity partner for this year’s event and there will be raffle on the night to help raise funds for this organisation who do so much good work in our local community.