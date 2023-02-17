What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 12 planning applications between 10 and 17 February.

Borris: Michael Hickey and Elisabeth Koep wish to erect a dwelling house and a domestic garage/store at Ballinvalley and Kiltennell, Borris.

Carlow: Seamus Brennan wishes to subdivide existing property and construct a two-storey dwelling at Granby Terrace, Granby Row, Carlow.

Frank Donnolly wishes to retain change of use of an adjoining domestic garage to use as a habitable party of dwelling at Greenhills, Brownshill Road, Carlow.

Clonegal: Terence Murphy wishes to convert existing car port attached to existing dwelling, to living space and construct an extension to the side of such conversion at Craan, Clonegal.

Bridgette Murphy wishes to retain existing extension and seeks permission to construct new extension to existing dwelling at Craan, Clonegal.

Fenagh: Suzanne and James Kearney wish to demolish existing sheds and create an extension to rear of existing building at Fenagh.

Goresbridge: William Whitford wishes to renovate and modify existing cottage with an extension to the rear at Ballyellin and Tomdarragh, Goresbridge.

Killerig: Grange Gaelic Football Club wishes to erect eight 21m high floodlights to the perimeter of the existing football pitch at Grange, Killerig.

Quinagh: Martina Snoddy wishes to apply for change of use for conversion of existing single-storey garage to side of existing two-storey dwelling to domestic use with proposed single-storey extension to rear. Permissions is also sought to demolish existing utility room and replace with new single-storey extension to rear at Quinagh.

St Mullins: Padraig Kehoe and Ruth Joyce wish to alter previously approved plans for the erection of extensions to the front and side of existing dwelling incorporating a granny flat, and retention permission for existing mobile home on site in use as temporary accommodation for the duration of construction works at Dranagh, St Mullins.

Tullow: Nicola Caldbeck wishes to retain sunroom constructed to the side of existing dwelling, retention of detached domestic garage and permission to construct proposed extension to the side of existing dwelling consisting of physiotherapy room at Ballymurphy, Tullow.

lan Reamsbottom and Lauren Reamsbottom wish to erect an extension to the side of their existing dwelling house at Rathglass, Tullow.