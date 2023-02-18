Death notices and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Christina (Chris) Harding (née Meaney) Cellarstown, Kilkenny and formerly of Cournellan, Borris, Co. Carlow) on 16 February 2023, unexpectedly at University Hospital, Waterford, in the presence of her family.

Christina (Chris), beloved wife of Michael and much -loved mother of Avril, Claire and twins Michelle and Sinead, sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Ivan, David and Anthony, grandchildren Christopher and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home in Cellarstown (R95 C8ER) on Saturday (18th Feb) from 3pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am in St John’s Church. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran’s Cemetery. House private on Sunday please.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Ciss) Brennan (née Deane), Newtown, Nurney / Clochristic, Milford, Co. Carlow. Peacefully in her 103rd year, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Pakie, her parents John and Margaret, her siblings Mary, Jack, Mick, Jim, Paddy and Hannah, her grandsons Gerard, Tommy an John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law.

Margaret much loved mother of Phyllis, Pat, Mary, Joe and Jenny, adored grandmother of Patrick, Thomas, Rosie, Sinead, Laura, Bobby, James, William, Barry, P.J and Mark, great-grandchildren Caitlin, Sean, Jack, Ollie, Aoife and Andy, daughters-in-law Josie and Mary Jo, sons-in-law Andy, Pat and Liam, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Phyllis residence Clochristic, Milford, R93 PP83 on Saturday from 2pm until 8pm and Sunday from 3pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.