Over 4,000 took part in Sports Partnership events during 2022

By Suzanne Pender

MORE than 4,000 participants across the county engaged in some 55 events held by Carlow Sports Partnership over the past year.

The range and diversity of events, their inclusivity and the positive impact they are having across the county were widely praised at last Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Deborah Foley of Carlow Sports Partnership gave a presentation to members about its activities over the past year.

Older adults, disadvantaged groups, young people, ethnic minorities, unemployed and disabled are among the partnership’s targeted groups, with many community activities focusing on encouraging and supporting these areas.

Ms Foley stated that 4,232 people had taken part in 55 Carlow Sports Partnership events in the past year, with €133,354 allocated to 70 clubs or groups in Co Carlow. A dormant account fund had also resulted in providing €200,000 for the partnership.

Among the events planned for this year are a family-friendly walk in Duckett’s Grove, foraging and mindfulness in Oak Park, an IWA inclusive walk, an inclusive football camp in SETU with the hope of forming a team, guide racing training, buggy buddies in Tullow, Carlow town and Rathanna, and learning-to-cycle workshops.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace praised the partnership’s inclusive, all-encompassing approach to sport, while cllr Fintan Phelan welcomed the fact that events were spread out across the county, attracting good numbers and targeting all types of sports. He also complimented the “can-do attitude” of all in Carlow Sports Partnership.

Cllr Fergal Browne remarked that despite living in an era of increased connectivity, people are feeling more disconnected and such events helped enormously with social isolation.