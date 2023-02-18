Police attend ‘security alert’ in Derry

Saturday, February 18, 2023

Police in the North are at the scene of a security alert in Derry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed in a tweet that officers “are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Corrody Road area of Derry”.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area, with diversions in place.

“An update will be provided in due course,” the statement from the PSNI added.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Robust structures needed to support female doctors in the workplace, conference told

Saturday, 18/02/23 - 5:26pm

Security alert follows attempted hijacking in Derry

Saturday, 18/02/23 - 4:07pm

Thousands at Dublin anti-racism march told they are standing against extremism

Saturday, 18/02/23 - 4:00pm