Police attend ‘security alert’ in Derry

Police in the North are at the scene of a security alert in Derry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed in a tweet that officers “are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Corrody Road area of Derry”.

We are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Corrody Road area of the city. An update will be provided in due course. pic.twitter.com/jtVHxQzpqu — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) February 18, 2023

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area, with diversions in place.

“An update will be provided in due course,” the statement from the PSNI added.