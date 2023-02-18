Thousands at Dublin anti-racism march told they are standing against extremism

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Thousands of people at an anti-racism march in Dublin have been told they are standing up against “hatred and disinformation being spewed out by extremists”.

A huge number of people gathered in the centre of Dublin for the Ireland For All demonstration in support of migration and diversity.

The event began at Parnell Square before marching to the Custom House in the city’s quays.

Thousands have taken part in a demonstration in support of migration and diversity in Dublin city centre (Niall Carson/PA)

Organisers have said that as many as 50,000 people are taking part. There was a low-level but visible police presence at the event which caused major traffic disruption.

Among the wide variety of groups taking part are United Against Racism, MASI, the National Women’s Council of Ireland, TENI and several political parties.

The event was organised in response to some anti-migrant protests that have been held outside centres housing refugees or asylum seekers in counties including Dublin, Cork and Kildare.

The Irish State is providing accommodation to more than 52,000 Ukrainian people and more than 19,300 asylum seekers – a significant increase in the numbers recorded in previous years.

Hotels, B&Bs and refurbished public buildings are being used to house the international protection applicants, though the government has warned it still faces significant challenges.

In recent months local groups have raised concerns that they had not been consulted before migrants were moved into their communities.

Some have also raised concerns about a lack of services to cater for an increased population.

Politicians have argued that a lack of engagement from authorities in some cases has left a vacuum for misinformation to grow and false rumours to spread, sometimes by members of the far right.

A protester holds up a placard at the march (Niall Carson/PA)

Activist and academic Ailbhe Smyth told the rally that the large turnout was important as it sent out a “huge message” to government.

She said: “Ireland For All is a broad 32-county coalition of activists, grassroots and community groups, NGOs, political parties, trade unions, we are all in this coalition together.

“We have come together to celebrate that fabulous rich variety and diversity that is Ireland today.

“We are here to stand up against the hatred and disinformation being spewed out by far-right extremists.

“Their vile racism, transphobia and misogyny, deliberating scapegoating minorities, ratcheting up people’s fears and anxieties, driving a wedge in working class communities – we will not stand for that.

“We call on government to get off its very well-paid bottom and take action to deal with the desperate situation that people in communities all over this country are facing.

“Cost-of-living rise, public health service crisis, public services crisis, racism, ongoing appalling violence against women and girls. It has to end, they have to act now.

“Our message is powerful and simple. We want an Ireland for all.

“Whoever, whatever you are. Wherever you come from, we want an Ireland that is welcoming, equal, decent, respectful and kind. We want housing for all, healthcare for all and public services for all.”

Participants in the Ireland For All demonstration in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Folk singer Christy Moore told the crowd he was there to express his revulsion on attacks on refugees.

Veteran civil rights campaigner and former MP Bernadette McAliskey said the demonstration was “only the start”.

She said: “There are questions that have to be asked of this nation.

“Which side are you on? That question has to be answered by our politicians, it has to be answered by the state, by the churches, by the organisations, by the individual people.

“Because when push comes to shove there are only two sides that decent human beings can be on.

“The side of humanity and equal rights and equal protection, of the dignity of every human being.

“You are either on that side, no matter how difficult you find that, no matter how many prejudices and fears and worries and superstitions, you still have to decide which side are you on.

“Are you on the side of humanity, decency, equal rights, or are you on the road to fascism?”