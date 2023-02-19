Appeal lodged to complete Co Carlow housing estate

DEVELOPERS have lodged an appeal on a decision to refuse planning permission to complete an unfinished estate in Carlow.

Cieval Ltd had sought permission to complete an unfinished estate at Gort na Greine, Ballinabranna. This would entail the construction of 31 homes, including 22 bungalows, eight semi-detached houses and one detached property.

However, planning permission was refused last month by Carlow County Council over capacity constraints of the existing wastewater treatment plant. Cieval Ltd has now lodged an appeal on the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

The grounds for the appeal are not currently available, but during the initial planning phase the developers had submitted correspondence from Irish Water, which stated that infrastructure could be provided within the lifetime of the planning permission, pending a contract and agreements.

A planner’s report from Carlow County Council noted this correspondence did not explicitly confirm the availability of the wastewater infrastructure required for the proposal.

The planner added there was no timeframe for the works, no formal designs and the necessary planning consents had not been obtained.

The appeal is due to be decided by 13 June next