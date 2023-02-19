Concern over the lack of firefighters

By Suzanne Pender

IS there a “lack of urgency” around recruiting new firefighters in Co Carlow? The question was raised by cllr John McDonald at last Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council. Cllr McDonald said that he had been talking to the station officer in Tullow and there are “concerns about a lack of urgency to fill vacant positions in the service”.

“Can we have an update on recruiting, and the urgency to fill those positions?” asked cllr McDonald, suggesting that there may be as many as four vacant positions in Tullow.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy confirmed that recruitment is ongoing in the fire service, with positions in both Carlow and Tullow fire service expected to be advertised “in the next week or two”. Mr Brophy stated that due to the level of training and the medicals involved, the period from when a vacancy arises to when it’s filled can take “from four to six months”.

Mr Brophy confirmed that there was one vacancy in Tullow, with three firefighters out on long-term sick leave. Council officials were satisfied however that there is adequate staff to deal with the workload while this vacancies were waiting to be filled.