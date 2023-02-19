Not enough seats on packed trains

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW rail users are lucky to get a seat on their daily commute, with trains described as “packed” at last week’s council meeting.

Cllr John Pender raised the issue and asked the council to write to Iarnród Éireann to increase the number of carriages on the Dublin to Waterford route, which services Carlow.

“In an era where we are encouraged to car pool or leave the car behind, people are commuting by train, and from what I’m hearing, it’s packed all the time, with no space and no chance of getting a seat sometimes by the time it gets to Carlow,” said cllr Pender

“Can we write to Iarnród Éireann and ask that they increase the number of carriages on this busy route, because there’s not enough,” he added.