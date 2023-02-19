Noted footballer Jimmy was a founder member of Greenburrin United FC

By Charlie Keegan

THE unexpected death at his home on Monday 23 January of James (Jimmy) Donegan, St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow marked the passing of a true Carlovian, who took great pride and interest in his native town and its history.

Jimmy was the eldest in a family of five children to the late John and Esther (née Newell) Donegan, who lived at 27 Barrack Street. He is the first of his family to pass away.

John Donegan was a member of a farming family from Kilmurry, Baltinglass. When working in Dublin, he met Esther Newall from Dublin, who was a solicitor’s clerk. They married and came to live in Barrack Street, John going on to work for J Brennan & Co in Dublin Street for many happy years.

Jimmy was educated at primary and secondary level by the Christian Brothers in Carlow. During those early years, he was a member of the Boy Scout Troop in Carlow town.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Jimmy went on to be employed at J Brennan & Co, initially working in the factory and a short time later progressing to work in Dublin Street and later at the Shamrock Square outlet for some 50 years.

An outgoing, friendly man, Jimmy was a popular figure with the Brennan customers. Down through the years, he became familiar with the daily or weekly requirements of his customers and was widely known for his helpful and friendly disposition.

He lived at the Donegan home in Barrack Street most of his life, before moving to St Killian’s Crescent.

Jimmy Donegan enjoyed a long sporting career. He played minor football for Éire Óg in the early years of the YIs and later lined out in the blue and yellow of Milford footballers. Jimmy gave the greater part of his playing days to Greenburrin United soccer club and was a strong, adaptable player who could slot in at central defence, midfield or as a striker. Jimmy was also a leader on the field.

In fact, he was one of the founding fathers of Greenburrin United and remained a strong presence in the club’s progress, along with the other founder members and many players down the years.

Jimmy played soccer in the Carlow, Kilkenny and Dublin leagues with Greenburrin, retaining his passion for the game over a long number of years. They won the Wexford League and Carlow Cup during those heady days.

In a splendid eulogy to his uncle during Jimmy’s funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Thursday 26 January, John Barry told the large congregation that Jimmy Donegan “was well regarded and a pure gentleman throughout his life”.

Explaining that, after his football days, Jimmy took up racquets and squash as a member of the CYMS, now the Carlow Sports and Social Centre, in the town’s College Street, John said Jimmy brought the same level of passion and determination to the racquet and squash courts as he did to his football career. Jimmy had many racquet/squash successes over the years, travelling to various venues outside Carlow, making enduring friendships along the way.

The eulogy continued: “Jimmy was an avid supporter of County Carlow Rugby Club. Along with his great friend, the late Jimmy Bolger, they travelled far and wide supporting the Oak Park club, which provided many happy memories and acquaintances.

“Jimmy’s next great pursuit was hill walking: he became a member of Tullow Mountaineering Club. During that period of his life, Jimmy ascended all of the mountain ranges across lreland and Britain. His love of the great outdoors was evident and he was so engaged and inspired by those trips.”

John went on to describe Jimmy as a man of deep faith, as was referenced earlier by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland, celebrant of Jimmy’s funeral Mass. Continuing, John said: “Jimmy’s attendance at daily Mass here (in the cathedral) brought him great comfort and joy over the years.”

The family especially wanted to acknowledge the great support Jimmy had received from friends and family, which enabled that to happen, in particular his brother-in-law Kevin and friends Michael O’Brien, Jim Kinsella and Eugene O’Sullivan.

He went on: “We thank the priests for their support to Jimmy over the years and to the family since Jimmy’s passing, in particular, thanks to Fr Tom Little, Fr Thomas O’Byrne and Fr Yanbo Chen.”

John said that Jimmy had a wide circle of great friends and neighbours and the Donegan family expressed their appreciation for their kindness to Jimmy, especially as his health declined in recent years, commenting: “He always had great support and loved to stop and chat to all the familiar faces.”

The family also expressed thanks to Dr Ger Moran and his team, especially Dr Helen Delaney, for the care and diligence provided to Jimmy over the years. Thanks was also extended to Marc and Ciss Carpenter for their support and professionalism in the planning of Jimmy’s funeral.

On behalf of the family, John thanked Jimmy for “the memories we made, the laughs we shared, his gentle presence at the dinner table and the amazing knowledge he could share on all things related to Carlow history”.

He concluded the eulogy by saying: “Jimmy, you were a true Carlovian, a gentleman, a wonderful son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to all. You will be sorely missed and always remembered.

“We remember, as we say goodbye to you today: ‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’.”

At the start of Mass, significant symbols of Jimmy’s life were brought to the altar by Michael and Danny Donegan, including: his rosary beads, reflective of his deep faith; a family photograph, symbolising his great love of family life; and a copy of ***Carloviana***, the annual journal of the Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS), reflecting Jimmy’s extensive knowledge of, and interest in, the history of his native town and county.

Readings at Mass were by Jimmy’s grandnieces Katie and Elle Doyle, with Prayers of the Faithful recited by Jimmy’s nephews Colin Doyle, John Donegan, Ronan Doyle and John Gavin Doyle.

The bringing-forward of the Offertory gifts was by Jimmy’s sisters Mary Barry and Kathleen Doyle.

Following Mass, Jimmy was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Jimmy is mourned by his brother Michael (Hanover Court, Carlow), sisters Treasa Doyle (Graignamanagh, Co Kilkenny), Mary Barry (Seven Springs, Tullow Road, Carlow) and Kathleen Doyle (Browneshill Avenue, Carlow), brothers-in-law Tony, Kevin and Jim, by nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours in Barrack Street and St Killian’s Crescent and his circle of friends.

May Jimmy rest in eternal peace.