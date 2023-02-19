Pocket forest project boosts biodiversity in urban areas

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Youth Training has created its own oasis of trees and tranquillity thanks to an innovative biodiversity project called Pocket Forests.

Pocket Forests is a social enterprise set up by Ashe Conrad-Jones and Catherine Cleary in 2020, which since then has planted forests of native trees and shrubs in more than 75 urban locations around Ireland.

Recently, the Pocket Forest team was back in Carlow to plant 12 different species of native Irish trees and shrubs, and also to check on the wonderful progress made at Carlow Youth Training, which began working on its own pocket forest last September.

Carlow Youth Training (CYT) is a community-based training centre, offering learners the opportunities to reach their full potential with QQI City and Guilds and VCTC accredited courses.

CYT was delighted to pilot this biodiversity initiative and, along with learners, staff and Jannette O’Brien from Carlow County Council, its small biodiverse forest took root.

“The Pocket Forest team had a great morning working with students and staff at Carlow Youth Training in September 2022 to prepare an area of ground for a small pocket forest,” explained Catherine.

“We were back last Thursday to plant 12 different species of native Irish trees and shrubs. Pocket Forests are small, densely planted urban forests created by communities to help reconnect people with nature and empower them to create thriving native ecosystems.

“The project involves hands-on workshop sessions. First, we regenerate soil with repurposed materials such as waste cardboard and food waste turned into compost,” she explained.

“Working with communities, we empower people to plant a diverse family of native trees and shrubs, which act as a community together, much like the great work done at the training centre. Working with Jannette O’Brien from Carlow County Council, the Pocket Forest team presented the idea of these small urban native forests to a range of local authorities in an online seminar in March 2022.

“We were delighted to come to Carlow to start the town’s first pocket forest project. Hopefully it will be the first of many,” said Catherine.

The small pocket forest at Carlow Youth Training will create a healthy outdoor space for learners, and because of the rapid growth of trees and shrubs, the forest ecosystem will quickly establish and allow biodiversity to flourish with virtually no maintenance required.