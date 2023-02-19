Spacious Carlow town home on offer for €340K

This exceptionally well-presented Carlow family home is located in the well-established Bullock Park estate within minutes of Carlow town centre. Spaciously laid out with 2 reception rooms, five bedrooms and three bathrooms, this is an exceptionally well-presented house that has been modernised and tastefully decorated throughout. The mature landscaping with established hedges ensures maximum privacy front and rear and the rear garden enjoys a west facing aspect and benefits from afternoon and evening sunshine. Front garden provides ample off-street parking area for 2-3 cars. Block built shed with tiled roof to rear of garden. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today to arrange a viewing 0599131678/[email protected]. More information here.