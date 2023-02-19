Spacious Carlow town home on offer for €340K

Sunday, February 19, 2023

This exceptionally well-presented Carlow family home is located in the well-established Bullock Park estate within minutes of Carlow town centre.  Spaciously laid out with 2 reception rooms, five bedrooms and three bathrooms, this is an exceptionally well-presented house that has been modernised and tastefully decorated throughout. The mature landscaping with established hedges ensures maximum privacy front and rear and the rear garden enjoys a west facing aspect and benefits from afternoon and evening sunshine.  Front garden provides ample off-street parking area for 2-3 cars. Block built shed with tiled roof to rear of garden.  Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today to arrange a viewing 0599131678/[email protected]. More information here.

 

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Appeal lodged to complete Co Carlow housing estate

Sunday, 19/02/23 - 9:11pm

Pocket forest project boosts biodiversity in urban areas

Sunday, 19/02/23 - 5:12pm

Not enough seats on packed trains

Sunday, 19/02/23 - 5:04pm

Similar Articles

Contemporary bungalow located near Carlow town

Friday, 17/02/23 - 9:18pm

Stunning five-bed on sale in Tullow

Friday, 17/02/23 - 9:13pm

Land lease auction boasts strong prices in Leinster

Friday, 17/02/23 - 4:33pm