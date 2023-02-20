Carlow country singer reaches the final of TV talent show

CARLOW country singer Noel Boland hopes to hit all the right notes in the grand final of TG4’s hit music series Glór Tíre at 9.30pm tonight (Tuesday). It marks another big step forward for the singer-songwriter, who already has worked with some impressive names.

In last week’s keenly contested semi-final, Noel’s rendition of Chicken fried and Stop the world and let me off saw him make it through to tonight’s grand final and a chance to be crowned Glór Tíre Country Music Champion.

“I’m shocked,” he says. “I’m really happy with how it has all gone so far and the massive amount of exposure I’ve gotten out of it, so to be progressing further is amazing.”

In tonight’s live grand final, he will hope to get support from the three counties he can call home!

“I’ve had great support throughout the whole competition,” he says. “I’m from Carlow originally and some papers are saying I’m from Carlow, others are saying I’m from Wicklow. I’m based in Blessington, although my house is actually in Kildare, so I have three catchment areas. I hope everybody from each of the counties votes for me!”

Even before making it through to the grand final, Noel’s time on Glór Tíre has already produced two unforgettable highlights – both on the same night.

“Getting to do my original song This thing on Glór Tíre was pretty cool,” he says. “It was written with Johnny Brady, and on the recorded version, Chris Leuzinger, Garth Brooks’s guitar player for the last 30 years, played on it. After I did the song on the show, I got a video message from Chris. I posted that message on Facebook and that got a crazy reaction. It was an honour for me, as I’m a massive Garth Brooks fan.”

Whatever happens at the grand final, the fans Noel has gathered on this season of Glór Tíre will be thrilled to know that he has plenty of new music coming out this year.

“I have a duet coming out next week with Bernie Heaney, Everybody’s reaching out for someone,” he says. “It’s an old song from 1971. It was Bernie’s idea and we’ve revamped it and made it a bit more modern; my album is in the works, ten original songs, and it’s nearly done. I’m writing with Johnny Brady and I’ve written with John Farry, Nathan Carter’s manager. I’m over in the UK a couple of times this year as well, and Malta, too, so there’s lots of things in the pipeline.”

In the meantime, Noel is encouraging aspirant country musicians to enter the show and take advantage of the great opportunities it presents.

“I was that person last year, so I would say go for it,” says Noel. “It’s a great platform. You can’t go wrong and you’re getting national TV exposure. You can’t pay for that kind of exposure so, absolutely, go for it.”