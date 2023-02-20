Covid vaccines for babies and young children available in Carlow this week

Covid-19 vaccines for babies and young children will be made available this week in Carlow.

Children aged between six months and four years will be able to get a vaccine this Wednesday at St Dympna’s Hospital in a clinic that will run between 9.30am-1.15pm.

Appointments may be booked from today on www.hse.ie.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended Covid-19 vaccination for children aged six months to four years with underlying conditions that place them at higher risk of severe Covid-19.

NIAC has also recommended that Covid-19 vaccination should be offered to all others in this age group to protect them from severe disease, provide extra protection from the rare risks of serious illness from Covid-19 (e.g. multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children), as well as providing the modest benefit in reducing household transmission to those immunocompromised or too young for vaccination.

NIAC has also stressed the safety profile of the vaccine and the comparable immunogenicity to that in older children and adolescents.

Dr Aparna Keegan, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, HSE National Immunisation Office (NIO) said: “We are encouraging parents to familiarise themselves with HSE advice on the Children’s Covid-19 vaccine with information available at www.hse.ie. We know from listening to parents they have questions about getting the Covid-19 vaccine for their children. This is why we have provided information on our website to help parents make an informed decision.

“While serious illness from Covid-19 in this age group is rare, this vaccine offers further protection particularly for children who have health conditions that put them at high risk of severe Covid-19.”

Children in this age group will require three doses of the vaccine with an interval of three weeks between dose one and two and at least eight weeks between dose two and three.

It is also recommended that the Covid-19 vaccine is separated from the administration of other vaccines by 14 days.

Clinic details will be updated on www.hse.ie on a rolling basis so parents are advised to check the website for updates on clinic availability in the coming weeks.