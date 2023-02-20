Fundraiser for Balto teenager reaches €40k

Pauric with his parents, Martin and Avril, and younger brother Ronan

Source: gofundme

By Elizabeth Lee

Over €40,000 has been raised in a fundraising campaign to help the family of an 18-year-old teenager from Baltinglass who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Pauric Brady, Parkmore, Baltinglass is a former student of Scoil Chonglais and a member of the local GAA club. He is the son of Martin and Avril and older brother to Ronan, and he just celebrated turning 18 in November. Their world was turned upside down just before Christmas, when Pauric was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer and further tests confirmed the disease is terminal.

Their close-knit community in Parkmore quickly rallied to the family’s aid and set up a GoFundMe campaign to support the Bradys. They had originally set a goal of €25,000 as a way of helping the family to meet the astronomical costs when a loved one is in hospital. Now, just weeks after the fundraiser started, an incredible €40,457 has been raised. Messages of love and support have been flooding in as people are keen to help the family.

The Brady family are “overwhelmed” with the level of support the campaign has so far received and thank everyone for their generosity.

If you’d like to make a contribution to the campaign, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/6gthj-help-the-brady-family.