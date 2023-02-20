Immaculate Carlow four-bed has €269K price tag

Monday, February 20, 2023

This well presented, semi-detached, Leighlinbridge bungalow is located in the attractive Barrow Lough development.

In immaculate condition throughout, its 4-bedroom configuration offers the flexibility of a bedroom on the ground floor. Inter-connecting doors between the lounge and dining areas present an open-plan option if preferred.

Recent fixture upgrades include a new Stanley solid fuel inset stove and fireplace, a fully renovated main bathroom and replacement hall door. Multi off-street parking, secure side access and a large, private rear garden ensures a perfect balance for all discerning buyers. BER: C3. Asking price: €269,950.

