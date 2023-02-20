Man jailed for four years for assaulting garda

Olivia Kelleher

A man who subjected a garda to a vicious attack apologised in court for his behaviour only to then turn and raise his middle finger at the officer when he was jailed for four years in connection with the incident.

Simon Quilligan (31) expressed remorse for his attack on Garda Ken O’Brien at his sentencing hearing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said that his client wanted to apologise for his behaviour for which he was “sorry.”

The court heard that Garda Ken O’Brien was attacked on November 7th, 2022 when he went to a hostel on Anglesea Terrace in Cork to arrest Mr Quilligan on foot of a bench warrant.

When Qulligan was informed he was being arrested he told Garda O’Brien that he could stick his bench warrant “up your hole.”

Foaming at the mouth

Judge Helen Boyle was told that Quilligan was grinding his teeth and foaming at the mouth when he started attacking Garda O’Brien. The garda sustained scrawl wounds on his hands and face arising out of the attack.

The arrest of Mr Quilligan required the involvement of eight gardai. Sgt Sean O’Donoghue said that Quilligan was known to be “violent and unpredictable”.

Mr Quilligan, who is of no fixed address, also has a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer, a conviction for obstructing a police offer and four convictions for failing to comply with directions from an officer.

Sgt O’Donoghue said that when Garda O’Brien tried to arrest Qulligan he initially responded in a rational manner and got in the back of the patrol car.

At the time it was not deemed necessary to handcuff him as he seemed reasonable in his demeanour.

However, Sgt O’Donoghue said that the defendant soon became extremely aggressive and started shouting and roaring at Garda O’Brien while trying to open the car door.

“He wound down the window and tried to escape through it. Garda O’Brien who was on his own got out at which time the prisoner was halfway out.

He secured him and told him to stop behaving like this.

But Quilligan punched him into the right side of his face and head as well as punching the window of the car.

He put his face up against the guard’s forehead and threatened he would kill him.

“Quilligan was foaming from the mouth and gritting his teeth. He kept swinging his fists striking the Garda on the face and body.

He tried to take the radio as Garda O’Brien radioed for help. Deploying an incapacitate spray had no effect on him.”

Garda O’Brien delivered a victim impact statement in which he outlined the impact of the attack on him and his loved ones.

Concussion

He said that in the aftermath of the attack he was diagnosed with concussion. He now suffers from extremely frequent and severe headaches and migraine and is in attendance with a consultant neurologist.

“They (the headaches) can cause me to vomit and to retreat to a dark room to ease the pain. My GP referred me to a neurologist for investigation of this.”

The warrant officer said that he had always treated the defendant with respect and courtesy during the arrest process.

He attempts to “have a good relationship” with every person he executes warrants against.

“I have always treated them with respect and a certain understanding of the circumstances.

I have always treated Simon Quilligan fairly and with respect.”

He added that the assault had caused a “lot of stress and worry” for both him and his family.

Mr Quilligan previously pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Garda Ken O’Brien on November 7th, 2022.

Judge Boyle jailed Mr Quilligan for four years and nine months and suspended the final nine months of the sentence.

“It is not unreasonable for him to expect the same from you. I have no doubt this assault had a serious impact on the wellbeing of Garda O’Brien and his family.”

She noted that Quilligan had a dysfunctional upbringing and started taking drugs at the age of thirteen.

The judge described the offence as being “at the upper end of the scale” of assault causing harm.