Well done to the award-winning students from Pres College

JP2 award winners from Presentation College, Carlow

Congratulations to the Presentation College students, Carlow, who recently received their John Paul II awards. At a recent ceremony in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, nine students were presented with their awards by Fr John Dunphy.

Well done to the nine students, who received their awards from Fr Dunphy on Wednesday. Silver: Alex Halpin; Gold: Amy Keating, Anna Miller, Annie Sheehan, Ava Sheehan, Danielle O’Driscoll, Rachel Hand; Papal Cross: Clare Miller and Megan Hosey.

The Pope John Paul II Awards were created to commemorate the late pope who was so committed to young people and who had such belief and confidence in them.

The award is a recognition of the faith that young people between the ages of sixteen and eighteen have.

The award scheme aims to help young people enhance their spiritual, physical, social and emotional development through participation in school, parish and community activities.

It is non-competitive, inclusive, flexible and voluntary. The awards available are bronze, silver, gold and the papal cross.

Fr Dunphy praised the students for their commitment to their faith and parish. Duties undertaken included the ministries of reading and the Eucharist, ushering, making St Brigid’s Crosses and singing in the youth choir. Students were also involved in retreats and assisting in their parishes. The ceremony included a wonderful slide-show reminding the students, their parents and teachers of the myriad of activities they had been involved in.

Deputy principal, Lorraine Gillespie, was accompanied by teacher, Una Byrne and both were very impressed by the event. Special thanks to Caitríona and all who helped to make this such a special experience for students.

Award winner, Claire Miller