What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Monday, February 20, 2023

A winning night for the Irish at the Baftas, speculation over the upcoming cost-of-living package and the shooting of a Cork-born bishop in the US are covered in Monday’s front pages.

The Irish Times is one of the many national papers carrying an image of The Banshees of Inisherin actress Kerry Condon after she and co-star Barry Keoghan picked up the best supporting actress and actor awards at Sunday’s Baftas.

The papers also reports the Government are trying to quell expectations, as the cost-of-living supports package due to be unveiled on Tuesday is not likely to surpass €1 billion.

The Irish Examiner‘s lead headline reads: ‘AIB faces grilling over Carey deal’, regarding a debt write-off deal for former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey.

The paper, along with The Echo, also reports on the shooting of Cork-born Bishop David O’Connell in Los Angeles, California on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent reads ‘First cut in electricity prices to pile pressure on all providers’, as Pinergy announced a decrease in electricity prices on Monday morning.

The Irish Daily Star covers the death of “Drogheda lead gangster Cornelius Price”, while the Irish Daily Mail‘s headline reads: ‘Dáil ‘misled’ over illegal drugs policy’.

In Britain, the papers on Monday are dominated by a body being found in the search for a missing mum.

The Telegraph, Daily Mail, Daily Express and i all report the body, which has not yet been formally identified, was found on Sunday morning around a mile from where 45-year-old mortgage adviser Nicola Bulley was last seen.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and Metro lead with the family’s “anxious” wait for formal identification.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports London’s mayor will announce an emergency package to extend free school meals to every pupil in the English capital for one year.

A top scientist has told The Guardian that unless the British government intervenes in the nation’s healthcare crisis, NHS workers “won’t be there when you need them”.

The Financial Times reports Poland has called for Nato to guarantee Ukraine’s safety following the end of the country’s war with Russia.

And the Daily Star says a panning prospector has discovered gold dust in a Birmingham river.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

London couple feel ‘incredibly lucky’ to be new caretakers of Great Blasket Island

Monday, 20/02/23 - 10:43am

Ireland set for cold snap in coming days

Monday, 20/02/23 - 10:43am

Poor housing can affect children’s health and development, report finds

Monday, 20/02/23 - 9:57am