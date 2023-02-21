Carlow book lovers flocked to college’s book fair

THRONGS of happy book lovers gathered in Carlow College recently for its annual book fair.

Booksellers from across Leinster did a roaring trade for the first book fair since the pandemic, while the college also sold a number of books that were surplus to requirements.

The sight of people – a bag of books in each hand – leaving the college indicated the success of the day.

“It went really well. We had a great attendance throughout the day. Many came in from the town, county and further afield,” said Dr Thomas McGrath of Carlow College. “There was a great throng in our main foyer and along our central corridors.”

The fair, arguably the leading annual book sale in the county, was the perfect opportunity for people to also enjoy the beautiful setting and architecture of Carlow College, one of the finest buildings in the county.

“People who arrive for the first time are dumbstruck at the beauty of the college and its elegance, its architecture,” said Dr McGrath. “Our PJ Brophy library is beautiful in itself.”

Other upcoming public events at Carlow College include Research Week (20-23 February) and Civic Engagement Week (6-11 March). Both feature free public lectures across a range of disciplines.

For more information, check out the news and events section on the college’s website.