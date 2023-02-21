Carlow entrepreneurs can avail of expert advice at Local Enterprise Week

SMALL businesses and budding entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to sample six events aimed at helping them to start or grow their business as part of this year’s Local Enterprise Week in Carlow. The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices nationwide, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities, takes place from 6-10 March.

While hundreds of events are taking place nationally during the week, including five spotlight events that are available for free online, there are plenty of events in Carlow open to all. These will focus on celebrating the diversity of Carlow’s enterprises and supporting their sustainability.

A flavour of Local Enterprise Week includes a lunchtime event to mark International Women’s Day, the final of the Carlow Student Enterprise Awards and a business panel hosted by Anton Savage.

Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise, said: “Local Enterprise Week is a fantastic marker in the road for any business. It’s an opportunity to take stock of where you are, see where you can grow, where you can innovate or maybe become more sustainable and see what resources are available on your doorstep. There is something for everyone and for those who maybe always had that ambition to start on their own, or a great idea, this is the week to see how to get started and make it happen.

“There are hundreds of events taking place all over the country covering everything from exporting and digital to going green or growing that idea. We also have five national spotlight events taking place online and open to everyone that include experts from a range of industries. So online or on your doorstep, I would encourage everyone to check out the schedule of events and get involved.”

Each of the 31 Local Enterprise Offices will be running a full programme of events in their area, which will tackle a variety of areas relevant to small businesses and starting up. The events are open to all, from budding entrepreneurs to established businesses, and they will get an opportunity to seek expert advice on key areas of business, from financial skills, raising funds, exporting and boosting your business online to future trends such as sustainability and digitalisation.”

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council added: “Local Enterprise Week offers a great opportunity for anybody who wants to start or grow their business to get inspired and motivated. Events during the week will give you insights and add to your knowledge on important topics that can make a real difference to your business competitiveness. The week also puts a spotlight on the range of supports, advice and information available to businesses through their Local Enterprise Office. We would urge everyone to make the most of the week and to remember that your Local Enterprise Office is also available year-round to help your business to thrive.”

Details of all the events taking place across the country during Local Enterprise Week from 6-10 March are available at www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Week.