Magnificent Carlow residence on offer for €595K

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

This magnificent, detached Carlow residence commands a beautifully landscaped one-acre site in a most picturesque country setting, just 10 minutes Carlow town.

The residence at River Court, Grange, Maganey was constructed in 1990, and presents generously proportioned accommodation over two floors, with a 5-bedroom configuration. It’s brick & timber front elevation is perfectly framed with immaculately maintained gardens.

The main residence is further complimented by a two-room cabin-style home office suite, with an inter-connecting pool house and private heated pool, supporting home working, gym or a variety of alternative applications.

In addition, there is an industrial specification storage shed to the rear. Asking price:  €595,000. BER: C3. More information here.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Tuesday, 21/02/23 - 12:04pm

Consultant found guilty of professional misconduct in case of Carlow woman who died in childbirth

Tuesday, 21/02/23 - 10:52am

Bumper parade planned for St Patrick’s Day in Carlow

Tuesday, 21/02/23 - 10:26am