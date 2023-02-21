Magnificent Carlow residence on offer for €595K

This magnificent, detached Carlow residence commands a beautifully landscaped one-acre site in a most picturesque country setting, just 10 minutes Carlow town.

The residence at River Court, Grange, Maganey was constructed in 1990, and presents generously proportioned accommodation over two floors, with a 5-bedroom configuration. It’s brick & timber front elevation is perfectly framed with immaculately maintained gardens.

The main residence is further complimented by a two-room cabin-style home office suite, with an inter-connecting pool house and private heated pool, supporting home working, gym or a variety of alternative applications.

In addition, there is an industrial specification storage shed to the rear. Asking price: €595,000. BER: C3. More information here.