Gardaí make arrest in connection with death of woman in Rathkeale last year

Muireann Duffy

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a woman in Co Limerick last year.

Gardaí confirmed that a man aged in his early 50s was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of a woman in Rathkeale last July.

The woman, who was aged in her 50s, was found at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, at approximately 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 19th.

A post-mortem examination of her body was subsequently conducted by State pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, gardaí confirmed the arrested man “has been conveyed to Henry Street Garda station, where he is currently detained pursuant to section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984”.

Gardaí added that investigations into the matter are ongoing.