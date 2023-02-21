  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí make arrest in connection with death of woman in Rathkeale last year

Gardaí make arrest in connection with death of woman in Rathkeale last year

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Muireann Duffy

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a woman in Co Limerick last year.

Gardaí confirmed that a man aged in his early 50s was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of a woman in Rathkeale last July.

The woman, who was aged in her 50s, was found at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, at approximately 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 19th.

A post-mortem examination of her body was subsequently conducted by State pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, gardaí confirmed the arrested man “has been conveyed to Henry Street Garda station, where he is currently detained pursuant to section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984”.

Gardaí added that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Offer to train Ukrainian soldiers is ‘modest’ and necessary – Tánaiste

Tuesday, 21/02/23 - 7:40pm

Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal over refusal of widower’s pension to man

Tuesday, 21/02/23 - 6:40pm

Man accused of flying drone at critical area of Dublin Airport

Tuesday, 21/02/23 - 6:36pm