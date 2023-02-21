Graiguecullen couples mark milestone moments at Valentine’s Day Mass

A BEAUTIFUL celebration of love and community took place in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen at the annual St Valentine’s Mass last Tuesday.

The Mass, celebrated by parish priest Fr John Dunphy, is open to all married couples, with a particular focus on those who are celebrating milestone anniversaries. The St Valentine’s Mass has been an annual tradition at St Clare’s since 2006. Couples take an active role in the Mass, bringing up symbols of St Valentine’s Day to the altar as well as taking part in readings and reflections.

“It’s really about bringing couples together to celebrate their special anniversary,” said Jackie Malone, one of the organisers.

Each couple received a treat of some Lily O’Brien chocolates, along with special St Valentine prayer cards.

After Mass, members of the congregation enjoyed refreshments at the back of the church, when a cake is traditionally cut by the longest-married couple. This year, that honour fell to Margo and Joe Doyle, who celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary, while Michael and Betty Nolan also toasted 60 years of wedded bliss, with Seán and Eilish Kearns marking 55 years of married life.

