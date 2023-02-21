Proposed wind farm seeks green light for seven turbines

By Suzanne Pender

AN APPLICATION to construct a wind farm at Old Leighlin, Carlow will have to consider the recommendations of Carlow County Council.

At last Monday’s meeting, chief executive Michael Rainey confirmed that the local authority had prepared a report in relation to an application to An Bord Pleanála for a wind energy development consisting of seven turbines and all associated works at Ridge, Knocknabranagh, Knockbaun, Baunreagh and Agharue, Co Carlow and Coolcullen, Cloneen and Coan East, Co Kilkenny by applicant White Hill Wind.

Mr Rainey stated that of the seven turbines proposed, three are within Co Carlow and the remainder in Co Laois. He said that the council is required to make a submission by 8 March 2023, adding that while elected members cannot change this chief executive’s report, they may decide to attach recommendations to the chief executive’s report.

Cllr Michael Doran acknowledged the work carried out by the council in preparing this report, which he described as a very “detailed and fair report”. Cllr Doran proposed a resolution to the planning application, which will be attached to the chief executive’s report. The resolution included five points, specifically that An Bord Pleanála consider the pre- and post-noise studies carried out by another local authority regarding a wind farm in that jurisdiction.

Cllr Doran stated that, in this case, the post-construction noise levels are “particularly higher” than originally suggested pre-construction.

A second point was that further investigations need to be carried out regarding the protection and monitoring of private and co-operative water schemes. Cllr Doran said wastewater wash areas and drainage systems for machinery and lorries are not clearly identified in the proposal, while the proposed development is close the River Barrow and the River Nore.

Cllr Doran’s resolution also asked that the planning authority fully consider the conservation and habitat of rare species and deforestation, particularly as the Carlow’s County Development Plan encourages more afforestation.

Cllr Doran also called for inclusive public participation, which he said had not been successful with this planning application, with only a small percentage of residents in the area taking part in workshops provided by the applicant. Cllr Doran’s final point was that proper consideration be given to property devaluations, considering other applications in the area.

Cllr Doran’s resolution was fully supported by members. Cllr Adrienne Wallace pointed to the more rigorous guidelines in the EU in relation to wind farms in terms of noise and distance from dwellings. “This isn’t right for an area like this,” she insisted.

Cllr Arthur McDonald pointed to a previous application refused by Carlow County Council but subsequently upheld by An Bord Pleanála. Following questions from members, Mr Rainey confirmed that, if granted, the application will come with certain conditions and it would be the responsibility of Carlow County Council to ensure that those conditions are complied with.