Topless Carlow man took on Mt Everest to honour grandad

A TULLOW man climbed Mount Everest in a bid to challenge himself and to honour his grandfather. Paul Norton even climbed the world’s highest mountain topless as temperatures plummeted to -20 degrees.

Paul (32) was inspired to take on the Mount Everest challenge for his late grandfather, who had grown up in the Wicklow mountains and had talked about the world’s highest peak to Paul as a child.

“Unfortunately, we found out only a few weeks ago he hadn’t got much time left, so I left Australia in a bid to get as high as I could, with the goal to lay out prayer flags for him and bring him back a rock from the highest mountain in the world.”

Unfortunately, Paul’s grandfather passed away as he was climbing, so he turned back at 6,100m (2,750 metres short of the summit) so he could get home in time. However, he had done what he had set out to do.

“My grandfather was the biggest inspiration in my life and I was able to bring him back a stone, just like I promised.”

The Carlow man, a personal trainer, has embraced the Wim Hoff breathing method for years and can hold his breath for up to five minutes, so his body was accustomed to the low oxygen levels on Mount Everest.

“The idea behind no top was to challenge myself as much as possible. I’ve been taking cold showers and doing ice baths for years and I’ve always been exposed to the cold, and my body has built up resistance to the cold. Altitude was the same; a lot of people got very sick at 4,500 metres, but for me … nothing.”

He added: “My grandfather was on the biggest challenge of his life, so that also played a part in me challenging myself; and for me, it felt right to push myself out of my comfort zone in a safe but challenging way.”

However, Paul doesn’t recommend people to go up Mount Everest topless carrying a 15kg backpack with temperatures hitting minus 20 degrees. “I knew it was getting real when my beard and the hairs on my chest froze solid as I was walking up,” he said.

Son of Paul and the late Veronica, Paul left Ireland in 2011 after his mum passed away. He had travelled and worked in farming from the USA to New Zealand. However, about five years ago he made a career change and became a personal trainer.

“The reason for that was to help people like my mum, who struggled with her health and fitness before she passed away. My main focus now is female fat loss and helping women all over the world to understand their bodies better and help them achieve their goals – something my mum struggled with for years.”

Paul has built up an online business with clients in eight different countries. He has a fitness and wellbeing podcast and even recorded a podcast while he was on Mount Everest. You can find more information on Paul’s Instagram page (paulnorton_fitness).