Work on the courthouse railings could cost €5.5m

By Suzanne Pender

IT COULD cost €5.5m to reinstate Carlow Courthouse railings in full, it was suggested.

At last Monday’s meeting of the local authority, councillors were effusive in their praise of the restoration work recently completed on a section of the railings. The appalling condition of the courthouse railings has sparked considerable debate over the years, with local councillors continually pushing the Courts Service to carry out the necessary repair work.

Cllr John Cassin remarked that this recently-restored section looked “very well” and the council should now look at “the next juncture of the venture” and “keep the foot on the pedal”.

Cllr Fergal Browne also welcomed the work done on the railings, adding that they turned out “far better than anyone expected”.

Cllr Browne paid tribute to Pat O’Neill of Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society for his long-term interest in seeing that the project was done, and also former chief executive Kathleen Holohan.

“We had many a meeting with the Courts Service on this,” remarked cllr Browne.

Cllr Browne said he had heard a figure of €5.5m to reinstate all the railings and asked council officials if that was the case.

Chief executive Michael Rainey stated that he wasn’t au fait with the next phase of the project, but he would contact the relevant services.