Brisk trade in Baltinglass on day two of annual show

By Suzanne Pender

PART two of the 48th Annual Heifer Show and Sale was held on Wednesday 1 February in Baltinglass Mart.

There was a very strong trade for heavy and store continental cattle, with plenty of buyers and a brisk trade both online and ringside. Smaller cattle were in big demand, too, with one Charolais heifer weighing 405kg making €1,120.

Auctioneer and mart owner Joseph Kinsella expressed his satisfaction with the turnout, the quality of the animals on offer and the prices realised on the day.

A standout price was achieved by a Belgian Blue Cow weighing 705kg, which made €1,950.

The champion heifer was presented by Liam Burke, Woodfield, Baltinglass, a Limousin weighing 565kg and making €2,060.

The reserve champion was won by Austin Woodroofe, Knockananna. His Limousin heifer weighed 560kg and made €1,620.

The group champion of the show was won by John and Fredrick Plant, Knockanarrigan, Donard for a pair of Charolais heifers weighing 477kg and making €1,480.

Mart manager John Fitzpatrick said he was more than happy with the turnout of good-quality cattle on both show days and he hoped that the top prices will be maintained long into the future.

Baltinglass Mart has been in business for 49 years, serving the local farming community with weekly cattle and sheep sales.

During that time, many local farming families have remained loyal to the mart and have produced quality animals during, and hopefully this will continue.

The Kinsella family are really grateful to all the farmers and buyers who support the mart on an ongoing basis and look forward to serving the farming community for many more years to come.

Baltinglass Mart would like to offer a huge thank you to all of its very generous sponsors for both show and sale days. Without their support, it would not be possible to have such good prizes for the different classes at the annual event.