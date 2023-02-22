Carlow College receives record number of CAO applications

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW College has received a record number of CAO applications following the closing date on 1 February. This year, the college has seen a rise of 8% in applications for its undergraduate degrees, with a 10% increase in first preferences.

The BA (Hons) in English and History has proven to be a popular pathway for those interested in pursuing careers in secondary teaching, literature and the heritage sector – an upward trend that is continuing year on year.

Similarly, the college’s Arts and Humanities course offerings saw notable increases in applications across both the level 7 and level 8 options. The three-year BA in Arts and Humanities is the only level 7 arts and humanities degree offered in Ireland – it includes an optional add-on year to achieve level 8.

The college also offers a BA (Hons) in Social, Political and Community Studies, as well as the new BA (Hons) in Psychology, which began in 2022.

The CAO has reported similar increase of applications overall over the past two years, with 78,184 in 2023, compared with 78,162 in 2022.

Carlow College vice-president Dr Eric Derr said: “The continued upward trend in application numbers demonstrate the vital role Carlow College plays in higher education within the southeast of Ireland. Carlow College offers students a unique learning experience in a highly supportive environment, which contributes to the broadening access of third-level courses to a more diverse range of students.”

There is still time for prospective students to make their applications via the CAO, when late applications open on 6 March. Existing applicants can also revise their choices via the free Change of Mind facility, which opens on 5 May until 1 July.

Carlow College will host a spring open day on Wednesday 29 March from 10am to1pm. Visit https://carlowcollege.ie/cao/ for more information.