Death notices and funeral arrangements

Mary (Mollie) O’Reilly

The Rectory, Church Road, Athy, Co. Kildare and formerly of Dereen Heights, Carlow, February 20th 2023 at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin, after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity, aged 44 years. Only daughter of the late Johnsie and Mary Fitzpatrick. Adored wife of Conor and dearly loved only sister of Seán. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband, brother, mother-in-law Frances, brothers-in-law Ollie and Tomás, sister-in-law Eimear, nephew Sam, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, her many friends and her two little doggies Sophie and Ruthie.

May Mollie gently rest in the loving arms of God.

Reposing at The Rectory, Athy (R14 H996) on Wednesday evening from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2.30pm in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow. Burial afterwards in Sleaty Cemetery, Carlow.

Donations in memory of Mollie would be appreciated to

www.Breakthroughcancerresearch.ie

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

Askea Parish webcam

Ada Cummins née Smyth

15 Hillbrook, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 20th February 2023 (suddenly but peacefully); predeceased by her parents Alfred and Elizabeth and brothers Johnny and Richard. Sadly missed by her loving husband William, children William, John, Carmel, Catherine, Margaret, Elizabeth, Vanessa, Christopher, Caroline, Rose and Emma, brother Sam, sisters Phil, Maureen and Theresa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and The Riverdale Nursing Home staff, Ballon.

May Ada Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) Friday evening, 24th February, from 5 o’c concluding at 8 o’c. Funeral Home private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Saturday for 1 o’c Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Maura Butler (née Whelan)

Ballincollig, Cork / Inniscarra, Cork / Carlow

On February 20th 2023, peacefully at Cork University Hospital, Maura (née Whelan), beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Tom and the late Kay (O’Sullivan) and dear sister of Bella (Stafford), Leo and the late Sean and Liam. Sadly missed by her loving son, son-in-law Cormac, daughter-in-law Annmarie, grandchildren David, Kara, Senan, Ailbhe and Kevin, sister, brother, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends including those in Westgate.

Rest in Peace

Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig on Wednesday (22nd) from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass at 1.00pm Thursday (23rd) in the Church of St Mary and St John, Ballincollig which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stmjballincollig Funeral afterwards to St Oliver’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Westgate Foundation.

Sean Ryan

Shankill, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny (Suddenly) at his home. Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Thursday afternoon from 4.pm, Concluding with Funeral Prayers at 7.pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown for Funeral Mass at 10.am. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown.