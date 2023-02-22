Garda withdraws no insurance summons against TD’s partner

Gordon Deegan

Gardaí have withdrawn in court a ‘no insurance’ summons against the partner of former Sinn Féin TD, Violet-Anne Wynne, John Mountaine.

At Kilrush District Court, Sgt Louis Moloney told Judge Mary Larkin that the State’s application is to withdraw the ‘no insurance’ matter.

Mr Mountaine faced a summons of driving his vehicle without an insurance policy contrary to Section 56 of the Road Traffic Act at Lack West Kilmihil in west Clare under the Road Traffic Act on October 21st 2021.

Sgt Moloney said his application to withdraw the ‘no insurance’ summons “arises out of developments in the circuit court recently, which showed that Mr Mountaine in another case was covered by his insurance policy and this policy is in this case as well”.

At Ennis Circuit Court last month, Judge Francis Comerford quashed a no insurance conviction from February 8th 2021 imposed last year on Mr Mountaine after a successful appeal by solicitor, Patrick Moylan.

‘Character assassination’

After the successful appeal, Independent TD Violet Anne Wynne claimed that her partner suffered “character assassination” arising from the national reporting of the case.

Solicitor for Mr Mountaine, Patrick Moylan told Kilrush court that his client will be contesting the remaining summons and a hearing date will be required.

Sgt Moloney said that the cases would not take long and asked that the cases be heard on March 21st.

Mr Mountaine (40) formerly of Pella Rd, Kilrush is facing five separate summons concerning five separate alleged driving offences at Lack West Kilmihil in west Clare under the Road Traffic Act on October 21st 2021.

Mr Mountaine denies two summons of driving his 19 G registered vehicle at Lack West Kilmihil on October 21st with no driving licence and failing to produce a driving licence.

The summons is contrary to Section 38(1) and Section 40 of the Road Traffic Act.

Mr Mountaine also denies a summons concerning allegedly holding a mobile phone while driving his vehicle contrary to Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act at the same location on the same date.

Mr Mountaine also denies further summons of being holder of a learner permit which required him to be accompanied by and under the supervision of a qualified driver contrary to Section 42 of the Road Traffic Act.

Mr Mountaine further denies another summons of being a learner driving but not displaying rectangular plates or signs with the letter ‘L’ not less than 15 centimetres high in red on a white background also contrary to Section 42 of the Road Traffic Act.