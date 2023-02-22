Judge says 12-year-old boy’s life destroyed because ‘he is not being educated’

Gordon Deegan

A judge has stated a 12-year-old boy’s life “is being destroyed because he is not being educated”.

At Kilrush District Court, Judge Mary Larkin made her comment when warning the school-shy boy’s father that he faces two weeks in jail if his son’s school attendance doesn’t improve.

After hearing from Child and Family Agency (CFA) solicitor, Kevin Sherry of the boy’s “chronic” level of school absences, Judge Larkin said that the boy’s father faces two weeks in jail if his son doesn’t attend school all the time until the next court date in May.

On the father, Judge Larkin said: “I feel like giving him jail now. I just don’t see why I shouldn’t.”

Mr Sherry said that it was his client’s instructions are to finalise the matter.

However, Judge Larkin said that she would defer the case to mid-May to allow the court to continue to monitor the boy’s school attendance record.

Mr Sherry said that there has been an improvement but not to the level required.

Mr Sherry said that when the child does attend school – he does well.

Excuses

Judge Larkin described excuses for the child’s bad school attendance record as “a load of nonsense”.

She said: “These parents aren’t getting up in the morning, feeding their kids, putting them on the bus or getting them into the car and getting them to school.

She said: “This isn’t rocket science. We all went to school.”

Judge Larkin said that the boy missed 93 days at school when in 4th class.

Solicitor for the parents, Patrick Moylan said the school days missed “is reducing all of the time judge”.

Mr Moylan said that the boy’s 87 per cent absence rate has now reduced to 16.6 per cent since Christmas.

Judge Larkin said that the father is not taking the case seriously.

After hearing that it was the father’s first appearance in court since proceedings were instituted last April, Judge Larkin asked: “Does he want a medal or a gold star for turning up here today?”

The boy’s mother was unable to come to court due to medical reasons. Judge Larkin imposed a €500 fine on the mother concerning her teenage daughter’s school attendance.

Mr Moylan said that mother and daughter are now estranged.