Migration status could be included under hate crime legislation

James Cox

Migration status could be included in an update to hate crime legislation.

The Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences Bill 2022 is currently at its third stage and Independent TD Thomas Pringle has proposed the amendment due to the “current climate” in Ireland.

“I think in the current climate that it is important it is recognised in such a way,” said Mr Pringle. He highlighted the rise in anti-immigration demonstrations across the country.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris said he agrees with the TD’s intentions, however, he said he would seek legal advice before making any commitment on the matter.

“From a policy perspective I’d like to do it,” he said. “I will consider it and report back at committee stage.”

Mr Harris said new characteristics, namely descent, gender, sex characteristics, and disability were informed through an “extensive” public consultation in 2019 and ongoing engagement with minority groups.

Mr Pringle reiterated his concerns, pointing out that this public consultation took place in 2019.

“It has come up and is very topical at the moment and I think it’s something that needs to be addressed.”

Mr Harris rejected a number of other proposed amendments.

This included one to define “hate” as “a state of mind characterised as intense and irrational emotions of opprobrium, enmity and detestation towards the target group”.

He said the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have advised against making a definition too prescriptive.