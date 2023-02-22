Police officer shot in Co Tyrone

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By Rebecca Black, PA

A police officer has been shot in Co Tyrone.

The PSNI officer was attacked at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, according to security sources.

It is understood the officer was not on duty when they were attacked.

A statement from the PSNI confirmed the incident.

“One man, a serving police officer, has been taken to hospital for treatment after being injured in a shooting incident at a sports complex just before 8pm this evening.”

The injured officer has been taken to hospital in Derry for treatment.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 8.02pm following reports of an incident in the Slievard area of Killyclogher.

“NIAS dispatched a Rapid Response Paramedician Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident,” a spokesperson said.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.”

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott has indicated the officer was shot in front of young people at a football coaching session.

“Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this,” he tweeted.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Former GAA player arrested over alleged fraud

Wednesday, 22/02/23 - 9:01pm

Trial of men accused of ‘brutal’ attack at repossessed Strokestown home opens

Wednesday, 22/02/23 - 8:44pm

Trinity College to return 400-year-old human skulls stolen by academics from island

Wednesday, 22/02/23 - 8:38pm