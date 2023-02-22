Retired Air Corps Lieutenant Colonel calls drone disruption at Dublin Airport "incredibly selfish"

Olivia Kelleher

A former Air Corps Lieutenant Colonel has called the drone disruption at Dublin Airport “dangerous and “expensive”.

Drone activity at the airport has caused disruption to hundreds of passengers in recent weeks, with flights suspended on Tuesday evening after drone activity in the area.

It is illegal to fly a drone within five kilometres of an airport, with Eamon Ryan set to meet the DAA on the issue.

Microwave radiation

Kevin Byrne, Retired Air Corps Lieutenant Colonel and Airport Security and Safety Auditor, has called for a rifle that fires microwave radiation to knock down the drones.

“It is very disruptive and very expensive and very dangerous. Someone decided to go to the airport. It is a huge perimeter because the second runway has extended the area under which the airport has responsibility.

“But they parked up somewhere, took out their drone after dark and flew it on the operational side of the airport. And I have to praise the staff that spotted that because these things are not that big.

“The diversions cost between €8,000 and €10,000 minimum, and it is quite difficult too for passengers left on the ground and those who can’t get down.

“It is incredibly selfish. I don’t know why these people do it. It is very unsafe, it is very dangerous, and it should be nipped in the bud.

“The best and most likely solution is a type of rifle that fires a microwave radiation. Those who sell it say that that goes up to two kilometres, will not damage any other infrastructure or radiation type things like radar and will disrupt the signal received by the drone from the pilot.

“It will knock the drone down and remove immediately the threat to your air operation. “